Colder for Friday

TULSA, Okla- — Cold front moves in this morning, bringing gusty north winds. Temperatures will struggle in the low 40s. A few isolated showers are possible this morning, mainly east but the majority should be dry.

Saturday will be the chilliest with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy north winds.

The cold conditions won't last too long as highs return near 60 on Sunday.

Even warmer by next week where temperatures return in the 70s.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

