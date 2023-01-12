Colder air moving into Green Country

TULSA, Okla — After a mild stretch of weather this week, we are feeling the change today! Strong and gusty north to northwest winds have moved in behind a cold front and that will keep temperatures much colder the next couple of days.

A band of rain and snow will sweep though during the morning hours across north and east portions of Green Country. In fact, areas north and east of Tulsa do have a chance to pick up a quick dusting of snow. Travel problems are not expected with warm ground temps and air temps near or even just above freezing. We'll be dry this afternoon, but remain breezy and chilly with highs only in the 40s. It'll feel colder when factoring the wind. Clouds will gradually clear by late afternoon and evening.

Grab a coat tonight as lows will fall into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies. We'll stay chilly Friday afternoon with highs in the 40s. Expect a north breeze, but not as windy as today.

Strong south winds will develop over the weekend pushing temps back up! Look for highs in the 50s Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. A system will sweep though Sunday night into Monday morning with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will remain mild for MLK Day with highs in the mid 60s!

A higher chance of rain and perhaps some thunder may arrive in the middle of next week.

