Cold Weekend Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — A brief blast of arctic air will affect the region to start the weekend. Highs only in the 30s with some 40s possible south. Continued breezy conditions with ongoing fire weather concerns.

Late tonight and into tomorrow morning, wind chills will drop into the single digits with temps falling into the mid-teens.

Despite the coldest temps of the weekend occurring Sunday morning, south to southwest winds and sunshine should allow afternoon temps to finish 10 to 15 degrees above what we'll see Saturday. Sunday's highs should reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Limited grass fire conditions will remain.

Another cold front moves in Sunday evening bring cold temperatures back for MLK Day. Expect morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon temps stuck in the mid-30s. Bundle up if you have plans to head out to the parade!

The chill remains for Tuesday with morning lows in the low/mid 20s. Afternoon highs will hold in the mid to upper 40s.

Latest data hints a storm system may give at least parts of Green Country our next chance of rain on Wednesday. We'll be monitoring the next few days as any rain will be beneficial.

