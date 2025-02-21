Cold Weather Advisory this Morning

***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY for most locations north of I-40 has been issued through 9 this morning.***

Cold continues this morning with temperatures starting off in the single digits. We could be breaking yet another record with current record of 7° back in 1939.

Calm southerly winds and sunshine are in the forecast today with highs closer to freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Another chilly evening with temperatures in the mid-teens overnight.

We finally look to thaw out area wide tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky!

Mostly sunny on Sunday. Near 30° in the morning with mid 50s for the afternoon.

Feeling more like Spring to start next week with afternoon highs in the upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday! Staying dry with calm winds.

Highs look to stay in the 60s on Wednesday with lows above freezing next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

