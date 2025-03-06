Cold Thursday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Grab that jacket this morning as some have dropped below freezing. Calm winds now but we will see an increase as we go towards this afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees.

Friday starts with low 50s and we'll warm up with strong/gusty southwest to west winds. Look for highs the low/mid 70s in the afternoon. A dry line will move though bringing in very dry air in from the west. With windy and very dry conditions, be advised the grass fire risk will go up Friday. A cold front arrives by evening that will cool us down into the weekend.

Behind that front on Saturday, lows down to the mid 30s with highs near 50°. Mostly cloudy and a chance for a few rain showers with highest chances of rain south of HWY 412.

On Sunday, lows still in the 30s with highs in the mid 60s. Back to mostly sunny skies.

Next week looks pleasant with lots of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s! The grass fire danger will increase again starting on Monday with gusty south winds returning.

