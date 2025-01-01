Cold Start To The New Year

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up this morning with temperatures near freezing. Highs this afternoon in the mid 40s with lots of sunshine and calm north winds.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with lows in the lower 30s. Highs warmer thanks to southwest winds. In the low 50s.

Cold front moves in by early Friday with lows in the mid 20s. Highs back to the mid 40s. Mostly sunny.

Changes for the weekend. Chance for a few rain showers on Saturday. Highs in the 40s.

Then chance for a wintry mix later Sunday and Sunday night consisting of rain, freezing rain, and some snow. We'll keep you posted as newer model runs come in.

After that front blows through, next week will be much colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

Happy New Year!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

