Cold Start To Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Extra layers to start off Sunday with wind chills in the single digits for some. Afternoon temperatures near 50° with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Clouds increase for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s. Highs in the mid to low 30s for your MLK Day. North winds 10-20 mph. Some snow flurries possible but most looks to stay to our northwest.

Morning temperatures back in the teens for Tuesday. Sunshine returns with highs near 50 degrees and south winds 10-20 mph.

Just above freezing Wednesday morning and highs once again in the low 50s. Lots of sunshine with north winds 5-15 mph and a few light showers possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s Thursday morning with highs near 50. Mostly sunny and winds out of the southeast 5-15 mph.

Increasing clouds on Friday with lows in the mid to upper 30s and then mid 50s by the afternoon.

As of now, it looks like another cold front will come through by Saturday with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the 30s. On Sunday, lows in the teens with highs around 32° with a 20% chance of a wintry mix.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

