Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — A chilly start this morning with a nice rebound by the afternoon. Highs today in the mid-60s thanks to some gusty south winds.

We remain mostly clear tonight, but winds will continue to strengthen through the overnight keeping lows very warm in the lower 50s.

Southerly winds with periodic gusts upward of 40 mph will impact the area starting tomorrow morning through the afternoon. This will push those highs for Sunday into the lower 70s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Another cold front will sweep through Sunday night dropping the temperatures to start next week. The current forecast has highs in the low/mid 50s for Monday through Wednesday.

Data is hinting at a light rain chance in the middle of next week as well, possibly late Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning. We will continue to adjust any changes as we get closer. The system will also will bring a reinforcing shot of chilly air with highs on Thanksgiving Day possibly staying in the 40s!

