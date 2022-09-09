Cold Front To Move In This Weekend

TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunglasses as we finish the week. Lots of sunshine in the offing today as temperatures will climb to near the 90 degree mark. You Friday night football plans are a go with temps falling through the 80s and into the 70s by the time games end.

We'll have one more 90-degree day tomorrow. Data today is a little quicker with the front, so by late afternoon and evening, temps may be start dropping across north/west portions of Green Country and into SE Kansas. Rain chances are not very high, but can't rule out a few isolated showers or storms as the front moves in tomorrow night.

Sunday will be a breath of fresh air with a north breeze and highs holding in the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning clouds should give way to afternoon sunshine. Get outside Sunday!

Our cool down will be brief as we expect 90s to return as early as mid/late next week. Unfortunately, drought conditions will likely worsen with the lack of rain.

