Cold front to move in this afternoon

TULSA, Okla — Southerly winds have helped hold temps up this morning. We'll continue to warm up through midday with highs early this afternoon reaching the 70s south of Tulsa, and in the 60s from Tulsa to the north. That said, don't get caught off-guard today as temps will drop after a cold front moves through. In Tulsa, we expect the front to arrive early this afternoon, so temps will likely be much cooler for the drive home (low/mid 50s) compared to what we'll see at lunch time (mid/upper 60s).

We are in store for a cold night as temps will keep tumbling through daybreak tomorrow. Lows will reach the mid 20s with wind chill values in the teens! Get the hats, coats, and gloves ready! Highs tomorrow will struggle into the mid/upper 40s despite abundant sunshine.

We'll gradually rebound through the end of the week with highs near 50 on Thursday and near 60 on Friday. Another front and storm system moves in this weekend with more clouds and a chance for rain by the end of the weekend.

