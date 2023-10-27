Chilly Friday Evening

TULSA, Okla — Friday Night Football games will be dry, but chilly with a north breeze!

Our coldest air of the season settles in this weekend and into early next week. Highs Saturday will hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s with only upper 30s to low 40s likely Sunday afternoon! Rain and a few storms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 1” to 3” are likely with localized 4” amounts possible in southeast parts of the region. A wet and cold weekend with gusty north winds on Sunday. Grab the umbrellas and coats! Wind chill values Sunday night in the 30s and 20s.

Rain moves out Sunday night into early Monday morning with dry conditions returning next week. Many of us will see our first freezes and perhaps hard freeze early to mid next week. Make sure to protect any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Trick-or-treating for Halloween next Tuesday looks to be dry and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Dress warm!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

