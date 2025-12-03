Cold Front Moving In For Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — Increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front arriving this afternoon and evening. Highs into the upper 40s. Southeast winds, then north winds later in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance for some patchy freezing drizzle late this evening into tomorrow morning. Some roadways might be impacted during the morning commute, so please allow extra time out-the-door.

We'll start temperatures off tomorrow in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits to the teens. Extra layers will be needed!

Highs tomorrow struggle in the mid-30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Morning temps on Friday in the mid to upper 20s with highs rebounding to around 50 degrees.

Lows around freezing on Saturday and then low 50s for the afternoon. Nice sunshine again.

A weak cold front will pass through by Sunday with lows in the 30s and highs down to the mid 40s.

A warming trend looks to take shape next week. Not so much on Monday. Mostly sunny with lows in the 20s and highs near 50°.

But on Tuesday, lows above freezing with highs around 60°.

