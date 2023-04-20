Cold Front Moves Through This Morning

TULSA, Okla. — The strong south winds this morning will relax once a cold front moves through Green Country. Along the front showers and storms will develop as it quickly pushes southeast. Some storms could be strong to severe for areas in southeast Oklahoma by later this evening. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with winds then out of the northwest 10-15 mph.

Friday morning we could see some light showers but expect dry conditions by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 70s.

A mild weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Shower and storm chances return for the start of the work week with below average temperatures.

