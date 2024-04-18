Cold Front Moves in this Afternoon

TULSA, Okla — A warm and muggy start to the day with mostly cloudy skies. We are tracking a cold front moving in across the area this afternoon that will make the forecast tricky. The front will move across northwest parts of Green Country mid morning through midday. Areas along I-44, including Tulsa, will have a noon to 3pm window. And the the front should clear far southeastern areas by 8pm. Look for temps to reach the 80s along and south of I-44, but those temps will drop by late afternoon and evening. A few light showers as the front moves through but the highest chance for any strong to severe storms will be south and east of I-44.

Cooler temperatures expected for Friday and though the weekend with highs struggling into the low/mid 60s.

Highest chances of showers and storms should be near/south of I-40, but we'll still have a chance as far north as HWY 412.

Pleasant weather will return to start next week with some 70s and sunshine.

More storm chances come back by the end of next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

