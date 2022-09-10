Cold Front Arrives Today

TULSA, Okla. — We'll have one more 90-degree day today with partly cloudy skies. Late afternoon and evening, temps may start dropping across north/west portions of Green Country and into SE Kansas. Rain chances are not very high, but can't rule out a few isolated showers or storms as the front moves in this evening into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a breath of fresh air with gusty north winds and highs holding in the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning clouds should give way to afternoon sunshine. Get outside Sunday!

Lows in the upper 40s and into the 50s to start Monday. Should be mid 50s in the Tulsa metro.

Temperatures on Sunday will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Our cool down will be brief as we expect 90s to return as early as Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, drought conditions will likely worsen with the lack of rain in the forecast.

