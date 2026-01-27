Cold Continues This Week

***EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 10 AM TODAY***

Coats needed once again with morning temperatures near 10°. Wind chill values in the single digits to slightly below zero. Calm winds today with afternoon highs near 34° and partly cloudy skies.

Morning temperatures Wednesday around 13° with daytime highs in the upper 30s!

The morning will start out in the upper teens on Thursday and then highs in the mid 30s with more cloud cover.

As another piece of colder air works down from the north, temperatures will tumble Friday and Saturday. Lows Friday morning in the teens with highs in the mid 20s. It looks like on Saturday we'll start in the single digits just above 0°. Afternoon highs stay in the mid 20s.

On Sunday, lows in the teens with highs just above freezing in the mid 30s. Slight chance for a few snow showers.

Then for Monday, morning lows in the low 20s with highs in the mid 40s. It does look much warmer next week.

