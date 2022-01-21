Cold, but Calmer Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — After a cold start this morning, a gradual warming trend should begin today and continue through the weekend.

Mostly sunny for today with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Partly cloudy and mid 40s on Saturday, but then mostly sunny and mid 50s on Sunday.

Highs push into the low 60s on Monday ahead of our next front.

The front will drop our highs down to the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

