Cold and Sunny Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up as you head out this Sunday with highs in the mid 30s by the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel much colder.

Overnight lows in the low 20s to start your Monday with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Monday is a good day to prepare for our next winter storm that arrives Tuesday. We look to stay below freezing from Monday night to Saturday afternoon.

A major winter storm could be on the way by Tuesday with accumulating snows across the region. Look for temperatures to drop during the day ending up in the teens later in the afternoon and early in the evening as an Arctic front blows through. Wind chills plunge to below 0° Tuesday night through Friday.

Lows near 0° Wednesday then highs between 10° and 15° along with mostly cloudy skies.

Morning lows just below 0° Thursday with afternoon highs near 16°. Partly cloudy skies.

Similar conditions for Friday before we finally climb in the low 40s by Saturday.

Be safe and stay updated with the latest data as we get closer.

