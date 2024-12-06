Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold and Quiet Friday Morning

Mild weekend ahead with some rain chances
Posted

TULSA, OKLA — Expect a cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Those temps will gradually climb this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with daytime highs near 50 degrees and a light south wind.

Clear and quiet this evening with lows remaining at or slightly above freezing.

We'll start sunny for Saturday, but clouds will likely increase late as a storm system approaches. Highs tomorrow warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday, Chances for rain will remain highest in southeast Oklahoma, south of I-40; However, we'll keep a slight chance up to about I-44. Temps will return to the 50s, but areas south may end up cooler with the thicker cloud cover and a chance of rain.

We'll clear out for Monday keeping highs in the 50s. Another front will come through dropping highs down to the 40s on Tuesday and the slimmest chance of a shower.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital