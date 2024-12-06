Cold and Quiet Friday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Expect a cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Those temps will gradually climb this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with daytime highs near 50 degrees and a light south wind.

Clear and quiet this evening with lows remaining at or slightly above freezing.

We'll start sunny for Saturday, but clouds will likely increase late as a storm system approaches. Highs tomorrow warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday, Chances for rain will remain highest in southeast Oklahoma, south of I-40; However, we'll keep a slight chance up to about I-44. Temps will return to the 50s, but areas south may end up cooler with the thicker cloud cover and a chance of rain.

We'll clear out for Monday keeping highs in the 50s. Another front will come through dropping highs down to the 40s on Tuesday and the slimmest chance of a shower.

