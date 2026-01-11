Cold and Calm Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Have a jacket this Sunday morning as temperatures are below freezing! Throughout the day, cooler temperatures in the upper 40s with sunny skies and calm northwest winds.

We start off Monday morning with temperatures just below freezing. Afternoon highs in the low 60s with south west winds 5-15 mph and mostly sunny skies.

Upper 30s Tuesday morning with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Pleasant conditions for any outdoor activities.

A dry cold front moves in Wednesday with temperatures in the morning in the low 40s. Afternoon highs in the low 50s with gusty north winds 15-25 mph.

Cold conditions Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs near 50° and mostly sunny skies.

Another dry cold front arrives Friday dropping highs in the upper 40s with gusty northwest winds.

Feeling more like January the following weekend.

Have a safe week ahead!

