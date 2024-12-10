Cold And Breezy Start

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up as you head out this morning with much colder air in place. Temperatures in the mid to low 30s but gusty north winds will make it feel like the 20s for some. The sunshine does look to make a return with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

A cold Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Lows near 30 degrees for Thursday morning wit gusty south winds. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

More cloud coverage makes a return by Friday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. By the afternoon, highs in the upper 50s with gusty south winds 15-25 mph. Isolated showers possible Friday night and overnight, mainly for our southeast counties.

A sun cloud mix over the weekend. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the 30s behind another cold front.

