Cloudy Day With Gusty Winds

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures this morning started off much warmer in the 40s. Strong south winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Some drizzle could develop this morning across some areas due to lots of cloud coverage and strong winds.

Mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 50s.

A front will move across Oklahoma late tonight into Sunday with a chance for isolated showers and storms (mainly across Southeast Oklahoma). Highs tomorrow in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend is on the way next week with highs in the 50s. Rain chances increasing Thursday into Friday.

