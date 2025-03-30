Cloudy, cooler Sunday leads into a sunny Monday

TULSA, OKLA. — The last of any storms will move out of the area through the morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Morning temps "bottom out" around 52° before climbing back into the low 60s with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph.

Sunshine returns for the work week on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and upper-70s, respectively.

By Wednesday, another chance for strong to severe storms will arrive with wind and hail are the main concerns. Rain and storm chances stick around into next weekend with a slight drop in temperatures as well.

