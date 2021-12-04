Cloudy & Cooler Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly cloudy and cooler Saturday with the daytime highs in the lower 60s. ENE winds 10-15 mph. Some isolated rain showers possible this evening.

Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday with afternoon temps in the 70s. Additional showers and a few isolated storms possible again for Sunday night. Turning windy overnight into Monday morning with a stronger front.

That front dropping our lows to the 30s Monday morning and only upper 40s in the afternoon along with mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another front moves in for a chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Afternoon temps return to the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

