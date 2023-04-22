Cloudy/Cool Saturday with Freeze Watch Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — A stretch of cooler weather begins today with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Some showers will also be around, mainly during the afternoon with drier conditions by the evening.

Coats needed tonight as overnight lows generally fall into the mid to upper 30s.

A Freeze Watch is also going into effect late night through tomorrow morning for counties north of Tulsa where some clearing likely to take place overnight allowing temps to hoover around freezing.

A little more sun anticipated for Sunday with daytime highs remaining below average in the lower 60s.

We'll have another chance for showers in the area tomorrow, but will most likely keep this activity south of I-40.

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected for the upcoming work week as an unsettled weather pattern takes shape.

The unseasonably cooler temps will also stay around too with highs around 60 degrees through the first half of the week.

