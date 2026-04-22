Cloudy and Mild Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Spotty showers for some this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

A more unsettled pattern is expected to develop Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as a stronger storm system moves into the Plains.

The first stronger storm chance arrives Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front approaches. Some of those storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts currently appearing to be the main threat. Depending on how storms evolve, hail and isolated tornadoes may also be possible.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the front may stall near the region Friday, keeping additional rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast. This setup could also lead to repeated rounds of rain, increasing the potential for locally heavy rainfall in some areas. Severe weather is also possible in this window of time with the threat looking highest on Sunday. We will monitoring and fine tuning the forecast as we get closer.

Temperatures will remain mild with highs generally in the 70s into early next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest data as we get closer.

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