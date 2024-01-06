Cloudy and Drizzly Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Cloudy with some drizzle today. Highs this afternoon in the 40s with feels like temps in the mid to upper 30s.

A gradual clearing tonight with overnight lows chilly in the mid-20s.

Sunny start tomorrow with clouds returning during the afternoon. Highs for Sunday will be mild for this time of the year in the 50s.

Our next storm system will bring widespread rainfall to the area starting late Sunday night and continuing through Monday.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible along and south of I-40. Some locally heavier rainfall will also be possible during this time period.

Rain will likely change to snow late Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for accumulating snowfall in most areas.

Most locations will see less than 2" of snow, but locally higher amounts are possible. Uncertainty remains high with respect to any corridors of heavier snowfall.

Model data is hinting that we could get blast of cold Arctic air by the end of the upcoming week and into next weekend. More updates to come, so please stay tuned!

