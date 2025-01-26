Cloudy and Cooler Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Cloudy skies for Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 40s. A cold front brought breezy northeast winds with overnight lows in the 20s.

After a chilly Monday morning, look for highs near 50 degrees with lots of sunshine and southwest winds.

Still staying mostly dry through Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 60°!

Most of Wednesday looks to stay dry with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees and partly cloudy skies. A cold front will be moving in that will provide some isolated showers later in the day.

More widespread rain expected Thursday throughout most of the day. Highs in the mid to low 50s with rain lingering through Friday.

Rainfall totals range from 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts, higher amounts further south.

