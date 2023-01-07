Watch Now
Cloudy and Cooler for Saturday

Next Rain Chances by Mid-Week
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 07:16:47-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Low chances for light rain will remain in the forecast through the morning hours across far northeast Oklahoma. Otherwise, cooler and drier air is expected for today under a mostly cloudy sky and breezy northwesterly winds.

A range in high temperatures this afternoon from north to south with upper 40s and lower 50s for counties north of Tulsa and mid to upper 50s to the south.

Tonight, temps in the 40s then falling to near freezing overnight.

Fairly quiet weather is on tap for tomorrow with more sunshine anticipated and warmer temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

Our quiet weather pattern will continue into the first half of the work week with above normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances likely to return by Wednesday.

