Cloudy and Cool Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly cloudy and cool conditions are expected for today with some light lingering precipitation possible, mainly to our far northeastern most counties.

The cloud cover and northwesterly winds will keep temperatures seasonably cool with highs only expected to be in the low to mid-40s this afternoon.

Gradual clearing this evening and through the overnight hours with light winds could create some areas of fog tomorrow morning along with a chilly start.

Temperatures Monday morning in the 20s, but a nice rebound into the upper 40s for the afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Changes for Tuesday as we're tracking another chance of wintry precipitation possible across much of state.

Changes in the details will occur over the next 24 to 48 hours as we fine tune the forecast...

