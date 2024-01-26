Cloudy and cool. Rain moves in this evening

TULSA, Okla — Like we’ve seen all week, temperatures will struggle today with lots of clouds overhead and some patchy drizzle. Look for highs this afternoon in the mid/upper 40s, with perhaps a few spots south reaching the low 50s. Light rain will move in from the west late this afternoon into the evening. Grab an umbrella for your Friday night plans.

Rain stays with us overnight into Saturday morning. Chillier temps arrive Saturday as well with highs falling back in the low 40s along with a gusty north wind. Wind chills will be in the 30s at warmest!

It’s been long time, but we’ll finally see a sunny day on Sunday! Sunday will also mark the start of a warming trend into next week. Highs Sunday will be near 50, but look for low 60s Monday and Tuesday! Latest trends do bring in a midweek cold front so I’ve lowered the forecast high for Wednesday, compared to previous forecasts. We should see temps rebound quickly by the end of the week.

