Clouds to increase today with nice temps

TULSA, Okla — Temperatures are noticeably chillier this morning, but we've still got a comfortable afternoon on the way. Sunshine to start the day will give way to clouds this afternoon with perhaps a shower or two developing after sunset. Highs this afternoon will range in the 50s north, to the 60s from Tulsa to the south.

Rain will become much more widespread overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect the Wednesday morning commute to be a wet go. Some thunder is also possible, but no severe weather is expected. The front bringing the rain will push east of us in the afternoon allowing for a nice finish to the day. Highs will return to the 60s with sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will cool off at the end of the week. Highs Thursday will hold near 50 with low to mid 50s Friday. Weekend temps will remain seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We are monitoring a slight shower chance this weekend as well, but just keeping the chance at 20% for now. Doesn't look heavy if we even see it.

