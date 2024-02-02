Clouds to increase today; Rain arrives overnight

TULSA, Okla — Moisture will continue to increase over Oklahoma and southeast Kansas today. As a result, expect increasing clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 60s, but areas that hold see more sun may reach the lower 70s! Despite increasing moisture and clouds over Green Country, we’ll stay dry through the daytime hours so outdoor plans look good!

As a storm system approaches from the west tonight, rain chances will go up late tonight into Saturday morning. Some thunder will be possible as well into Saturday morning, but no severe weather is expected. Heaviest rain will fall on Saturday, but with the slow movement of this system, light rain and showers will linger into Sunday as well. Widespread 1” to 2” rainfall amounts look possible tonight through Sunday night.

Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend (50s) with the clouds and rain, but warm enough for precipitation to stay liquid. No worries for any wintry weather.

Sunshine and dry weather come back to start next week! Expect highs in the 50s on Monday with 60s returning in the middle of the week!

