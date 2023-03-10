Clouds, some sun, and cool temps Friday

TULSA, Okla — Friday is shaping up to be a cool day with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low/mid 50s. Outdoor plans are a go, just grab a jacket.

An active weather pattern means another storm system comes sweeping in Saturday into Saturday night. Most of the day will be cloudy with a few light showers, perhaps an isolated storm. The chance for a few strong to severe storms increases Saturday evening and night. Not everyone will see storms, but hail looks to be the greatest concern with any storms that develop. Damaging wind and tornado threat are very low, but not zero.

Temperatures Saturday will be tricky with highs in the 50s east and 60s/70s west. Currently forecasting highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in Tulsa. If you are traveling to southwest Oklahoma highs there will likely reach the 80s!

Sunday will be windy and cool with highs in the 50s. A stray shower or two will be possible. Below average temperatures will stay with us to start next week.

