Clouds and slight rain chances Thursday

TULSA, Okla — A lot to track the next couple of days including slight storm chances through tomorrow morning, and likely powerful wind gusts for Friday afternoon.

As moisture increases from the south, clouds will also increase as well. We'll go overcast quickly this morning and can't rule out isolated showers or a stray storm into the afternoon. Higher chance of showers and storms will be in southeast parts of Green Country. Highs today will hold in the mid/upper 60s.

The chance for storms will remain tonight into Friday morning with higher chances staying southeast. Any storms that develop may be strong to severe with primarily a wind and hail threat. The tornado threat looks very low. Rain and storms clear eastern Oklahoma by midday with a very windy, warm, and sunny afternoon expected.

The biggest weather story tomorrow will be the wind! Southwest winds will increase by midday, gusting between 40-55mph through the afternoon! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Friday along with a RED FLAG WARNING for the extremely high fire danger. If you have any loose items outside, make sure they are secure or bring them inside. Highs will climb well into the 70s to near 80.

Going into the weekend, some fantastic weather is expected! Saturday's highs will be a bit cooler...mid 60s with abundant sunshine. We'll warm back into the 70s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or storm south of I-40. Warm weather stays with us into early next week.

