Clearing Skies Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Jackets still needed this morning with temperatures near freezing. Cloudy skies now but clearing skies as we go through this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with calm winds becoming south.

Lows in the mid 30s Tuesday morning, then daytime highs in the low 60s! Mostly sunny. SSW winds 10-25 mph.

Morning temps in the low 40s Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies. North winds 10-20 mph behind a cool front.

Lows look to drop to the mid 30s Thursday. Mostly sunny with a high of 60°.

A stronger cold front is slated to move in by Friday or Saturday. Lows on Friday in the low 30s with highs in the 40s.

Over the weekend, lows in the upper teens on Saturday to the mid 20s on Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s on Saturday and then low 40s on Sunday. Slight chance for precip over the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

