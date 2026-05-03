Clear Skies and Warm Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Clear skies to start Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. A dry day with southwest winds 10-20 mph. Great day for any outdoor plans!

Starting off the week with morning lows near 60° and partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with south winds 15-30 mph. Most of the day will be dry but a few showers and t-storms possible, mainly along the Oklahoma/Kansas line. Watching for a marginally severe storm with a wind and hail threat.

A cold front comes through with north winds returning on Tuesday. Lows in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures dropping through the day behind the front with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms continue Tuesday evening. Some storms could be severe, mainly to our southeastern counties.

On Wednesday, lows near 50 degrees with highs in the low 60s. A lot of clouds with maybe a few sunbreaks. Slight chance for a few showers but most will be dry.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Morning lows in the low 40s with highs in the low 70s.

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