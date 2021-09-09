Watch
Clear, Calm and Cool Thursday Morning

Dry with a Warming Trend into the Weekend
Posted at 8:08 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 09:09:30-04

TULSA, OKLA- — It was a taste of Fall this morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s!

Expect plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warmer conditions during the afternoon.

Daytime highs in the lower 90s. Quiet evening with overnight lows seasonably cool in the mid-60s.

Dry weather will continue for Friday and into the upcoming weekend with a warming trend.

Breezy south winds will also be in play helping to boost these temperatures well above average topping out around 100 degrees.

The warmest temperatures are expected on Saturday.

Hot and dry weather will persist into early next week. Low humidity will help to keep heat indices more tolerable.

