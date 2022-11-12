Chilly Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A cold afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Clear skies and north winds 5-15 mph

Waking up tomorrow morning in the upper 20s and by the afternoon in the low 50s. Keeping clear skies with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Our focus is on Monday and Monday night as another system will move though bringing a chance of rain, and possibly some wet snow too. At this time, confidence is high we'll have rain moving in with a chance of snow mixing with the rain. Question remains whether or not we'll see temps get cool enough to go to all snow. It's possible, but as of now, temps look borderline. It's definitely worth monitoring and mentioning and we'll continue to update the forecast as we get closer.

The rest of the week looks dry and cold with highs staying in the low-to-mid 40s.

Extra layers needed!

