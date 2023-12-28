Chilly Weather Continues

TULSA, Okla. — A chilly Thursday with highs near 40° and mostly cloudy skies. Northwest winds 5-15 mph making it feel much colder throughout the day. A few snow flurries possible for northeast Green Country but no accumulation expected.

Cloudy skies Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s but mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

The warmest day this week looks to be Saturday! Highs in the mid 50s with calm southwest winds and mostly sunny skies.

New Year's Eve look chilly, especially at night so you will want those extra layers. A dry cold front moves in keeping highs in the mid 40s but dropping temperatures near 30° as we welcome 2024!

We start off New Year's Day with temperatures in the mid 20s and only near 40° by the afternoon.

