Chilly start, warmer afternoon and lighter winds

TULSA, OKLA- — After a cold Thursday morning, look for temperatures to bounce back into in the mid to upper 60s under a mainly sunny sky. Lighter winds compared to yesterday out of the North about 5 to 15 mph.

Calm and clear this evening with chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Pleasant weather will continue into Friday with warmer temps topping out in the low to mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Strong south winds 15-25 mph expected by the weekend. Highs will warm up in the mid/upper 70s, but we are tracking a chance for showers and storms late Saturday into early hours on Sunday. A few storms might be strong to marginally severe with a wind and hail threat, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

We are still a few days out to determine the cloud coverage for the Total Solar Eclipse happening Monday, but data has been looking more optimistic! Even though we may have some clouds, we may have enough breaks in those clouds to view the sun as well. Stay tuned as we get closer!

Another storm system moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and storms.

