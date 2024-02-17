Chilly start to the weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — It will be an unseasonably cold day across the area with breezy northerly winds.

Highs this afternoon near 40 degrees with feels like temperatures not looking to climb above freezing under a partly cloudy sky.

Gradual clearing tonight with overnight lows returning to the 20s.

The colder weather will be short-lived with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

As a system sweeps through Monday morning, there is a very low chance we see a few showers east of HWY 69, but overall warmer and pleasant weather will be the rule early next week.

Highs Monday afternoon will reach the low/mid 60s with perhaps 70 on Tuesday!

Wednesday looks to be our warmest of the year so far with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Another front arrives Thursday with a slight chance of showers and another cool down behind it.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

