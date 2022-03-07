Chilly Start to the Week

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers/storms moving out of the area early this morning with a decrease in cloud cover from west to east throughout the day.

Highs much cooler in the upper 40s, along with breezy north winds keeping an added chill around today.

We'll fall into the 30s this evening with overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

Calmer winds anticipated for Tuesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Daytime highs remain below average in the lower 50s.

After the cool start to the work week, warmer temperatures can be expected for both Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of another strong cold front.

Wintry precipitation, mostly in the form of snow, likely to develop late Thursday into early Friday with light accumulations possible.

Very cold temperatures and resultant low wind chill values are also expected.

Expect a quick rebound in temperatures over the weekend, as upper level flow shifts more southwesterly by the early part of the next work week.

