TULSA, OKLA- — Chilly start to Sunday with some improvements by the afternoon. We'll see more sunshine for today which will help our temperatures climb into the mid-60s for highs.

With calm and clear conditions tonight, there's another FROST/FREEZE potential overnight and into early tomorrow morning as this colder air mass lingers in the area.

In what has been a dry April so far, we're finally going to see some widespread rain for the upcoming work week.

Meanwhile, temperatures look to remain below average for the extended period.

As of now, next weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with lows still in the 40s.

