Chilly Start to Saturday with Gusty Winds

TULSA, OKLA- — Gusty north winds continue this morning making for a raw start to Saturday. We should see those winds lighter by the afternoon hours.

Keep the coat with you today as temperatures remain below normal with highs topping out in the 40s.

Clouds increasing during the afternoon ahead of our next system arriving late tonight and early tomorrow morning. A few showers are expected, mainly south of Tulsa.

Temps stay cool for tomorrow with daytime highs in the 50s, followed by a brief warm up Monday (60s) ahead of another cold front that will cool us off the rest of next week.

Slight rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but a higher chance will likely arrive by the end of next week.

