Chilly Start To Friday

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start this morning, we are looking at a pleasant fall day with highs in the low 70s. Expect the return of southeast winds 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Friday night football is good to go with temperatures falling into the mid/upper 50s by the end of the games.

Get the umbrellas ready over the weekend with increase chances of showers and storms into Saturday afternoon and evening. Temps may struggle Saturday, remaining in the mid 60s for highs.

Additionally, more showers and storms expected for Sunday into Monday. Some severe weather may be possible at this time but we will have more details on that as we get closer. With the chance of widespread heavy rain over the three day stretch, the potential for flooding will need to be monitored as well.

We'll dry out Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday with perhaps another chance for showers and storms moving in on Thursday.

Have a safe weekend!

