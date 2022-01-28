Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Chilly start to Friday with temps in the 20s and 30s out-the-door.

We'll see more sunshine for today with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures tumbling into the 30s this evening with overnight lows bottoming out around 25 degrees.

Sunny skies on Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

60s return on Monday and then down to the upper 50s on Tuesday with possibly a few rain showers.

As of now, models are suggesting a dynamic system will be moving into our area by Wednesday with possibly rain/ice/snow all in the mix.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer. Many more updates to come.

