Chilly Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — A gloomy start to the first day of December with overcast skies. Expect the sunshine to return later this afternoon and evening. Highs near 50 degrees with light and variable winds.

A cold start Monday morning with temperatures near 30° under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s with north winds 5-15 mph.

Temperatures drop in the mid 20s to start Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

A warm Wednesday in store with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s! Lots of sunshine with calm south winds.

Another cold front sweeps through and drops highs for Thursday near 50 degrees. North winds return with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Similar conditions expected for Friday into the coming weekend.

Have a great rest of your day!

