Chilly New Year's Eve

TULSA, OKLA — Dry with a sun/cloud mix for your New Year’s Eve. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a breezy NW wind.

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with temperatures near freezing to ring in the new year.

Upper 20s for tomorrow morning to kick off 2025.

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s by tomorrow afternoon.

Lows down to the upper 20s again by Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Reinforcing cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday keeping temperatures near or slightly below normal into the weekend.

We're also tracking a weekend storm system bringing some RAIN chances late Saturday night into Sunday. We are watching for WINTRY MIX potential as this system moves out Sunday night, but still lots of uncertainty with this system's exact track/timing.

It's looking like much colder air will spill into the area next week!

