Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon

*** FROST ADVISORY FOR MOST OF NE OK UNTIL 8 THIS MORNING ***

Another chilly start with a Frost Advisory for most of NE OK until 8 this morning. Lots of sunshine for today with a moderate southerly breeze. Temperatures topping out a few degrees warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mostly clear this evening with overnight lows warmer in the low to mid-40s.

Other than a gusty south breeze for Saturday, plans will be good to go with highs in the low 70s and more sunshine.

Clouds will increase on Sunday with even a slight chance of a shower by afternoon and evening. Highs will hold near 70.

Chances for showers and a few storms will be higher on Monday as the next frontal system moves in! Highs near 70s. Tuesday looks like a nice and sunny day before a stronger cold front moves Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The chilliest air of the season so far is likely on the way for the end of next week. Our current forecast highs highs in the 40s, feeling like 30s and lows near to below freezing Thursday and Friday. We'll continue to adjust as we get closer, but looks like it is time to dust off your warmer clothes!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

